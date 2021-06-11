NC Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at school

ALBEMARLE, NC — Law enforcement in North Carolina says an assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Cody Lee Eudy was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student.

Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco says the charges are in connection with an incident at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in New London on May 29. Eudy is jailed on a $100,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

