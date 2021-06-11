‘One Tree Hill’ stars start podcast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘One Tree Hill’ stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz are about to come into your living room or car with a new podcast called ‘Drama Queens.’
Morgan, who planed Peyton Sawyer, posting on Facebook that the podcast will be available soon where you listen to podcasts. That include iheartradio and Spotify.
‘One Tree Hill’ premiered on September 23, 2003. It was filmed throughout the Cape Fear Region. It also starred Lee Norris and James Lafferty.
It has maintained a rabid fan base since going off the air in 2012 with conventions and fan meet-and-greets that are still popular.