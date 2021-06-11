The Bellamy Mansion Museum is in need of volunteers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Bellamy Mansion Museum in Wilmington needs your help, as it desperately needs volunteers. Today, the museum held a special meeting to talk about volunteer opportunities.

The museum saw a decrease in volunteers during the pandemic, because of health risks. Now, as more people are vaccinated and COVID case numbers continue to drop, the museum hopes to see more people step up to help out.

It depends heavily on volunteers to operate.

“We need them, there’s only four full-time staff here, to run about 50 events a year, and see about 25,000 people. So, they’re absolutely invaluable, so we need more all the time,” said Gareth Evans, Bellamy Mansion and Museum Executive Director.

The Bellamy Mansion needs tour guides, house hosts, gardeners, and cleaning crew members.

The return of crowds downtown is good news as many people continue to support local businesses.