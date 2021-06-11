U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament founding member “Buddy” Rudd dies

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A big piece of the annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament in Southport will be missing this year.

The tournament announced today the death of one of its founding members “Buddy” Rudd Jr.

Rudd had been involved with tournament planning every year since it was started 46 years ago.

Many people say Rudd will long be remembered for his impact on the tournament. But one of Rudd’s oldest friends, Wayne Berry, feels his legacy will live on.

“We try to keep new people coming on all the time,” Berry said. “So even though we’ll miss him greatly, we’ll have someone else that’ll pick up and carry on the work that he’s been doing.”

This year’s tournament is scheduled for the first two days of October.