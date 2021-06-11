What are the odds you could win NC’s vaccine lottery?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What are the odds of winning North Carolina’s $1 million “Summer Cash” vaccine lottery drawing?

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday a series of cash drawings for North Carolina residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine. There will be four drawings of $1 million for adults who get vaccinated. Children ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one shot are automatically entered into four drawings to pay $125,000 for a college education at a school of their choice.

The first drawing will occur June 23 and will happen every two weeks until the final drawing on Aug. 4.

“I’m really excited, I hope that I win,” said Nery Heredia, who said she would fix her house, take a vacation and pay off her car if she won.

How likely are you to win? You’re more likely to be hit by lightning than to have your name drawn. The odds are still better than the 1 in 11,688,054 chance of picking the perfect numbers to win a $1 million Powerball prize.

