1 killed, 3 wounded in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police in Winston-Salem said that one person was killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting.

A news release from Winston-Salem police said the shooting happened late Friday night in a residential area south of downtown.

- Advertisement -

Police were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots. They went to the scene and found four gunshot victims.

Two men and a teenager were taken to the hospital with wounds described as serious but not life-threatening. A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the death is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.