4th Annual Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge held at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, the Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee held the Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge, which was the 4th annual Irish Music Festival.

The festival was held at Waterline Brewing Co. in downtown Wilmington from 3-9 PM. The proceeds from the hooley will be used for the “Wilmington Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade”, scheduled to take place September 18 in downtown Wilmington. The traditional parade was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re hoping to have a great turnout for that, but there are some expenses, some expenses involved with the parade, and that’s what we’ve had a fundraiser every year, the last 4 years, to defray some of those costs,” said Frank Reck, event emcee and spokesperson.

There were 3 food trucks, live music, dancers, and vendors at the Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge.