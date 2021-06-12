Hurricane Expo held at the Leland Town Cultural Arts Center to prepare the public for another active season

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The town of Leland hosted its inaugural Hurricane Expo Saturday at the Cultural Arts Center from 10:00 until 2:00.

Multiple organizations were on hand to teach the public about hurricane preparedness, including members of the WWAY news team.

- Advertisement -

The goal of the expo was to make sure everyone knows what to do in the event of a hurricane impacting the Cape Fear this season.

Though many of the talks were for homeowners, there was something for people of all ages.

“When you’re 9 years old, this is very exciting,” Lynne Lewis said, along side her grandson Brian McMahan. “It’s interesting to see all that Brunswick County has to offer aid. It’s awesome, it’s awesome.”

WWAY Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood participated in a round table question and answer session during the event, informing the crows on what to expect during what’s forecasted to be an above average season.