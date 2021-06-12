Rapper Polo G is arrested in Miami after album release party

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say rapper Polo G has been arrested in Miami on charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.

Jail records show 22-year-old Taurus Bartlett was booked Saturday into jail on five charges and released on bond hours later.

- Advertisement -

The Miami Police Department released affidavits saying the rapper ended up in a struggle on the ground with officers. One affidavit says an officer was trying to handcuff Bartlett and was struck multiple times. The artist’s mother and manager said he was stopped after an album release party.