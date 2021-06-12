Search warrant recovers various drugs, $2k in cash, one Glock, one vehicle

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Friday the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Dessie Road in the Chadbourn area.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, HEAT, SWAT, Narcotics Unit, Investigations Division, Admin staff, Columbus County Health Department, Animal Services, K-9 Unit, and Patrol Division recovered the following:

46.6 grams of marijuana

48 dosage units of Adderall

2 dosage units of buprenorphine

181 dosage units of MDMA/ecstasy

15.8 grams of cocaine

16 dosage units of oxycodone

29 grams of methamphetamine

50 dosage units of gabapentin

1 Glock handgun

$2,531.88 cash

1 vehicle

The following defendants have been charged

Shakel Hollingsworth- $57,500 bond

Dalijuawan Willis – $16,000 bond

Markel Hollingsworth – $5,000 bond

Keyandra Frazier – $25,000 bond

Kendale Harley – $126,000

These defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shakel Hollingsworth and Harley are still in custody. Willis, Markel Hollingsworth, and Frazier are out on bond.