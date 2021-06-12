Search warrant recovers various drugs, $2k in cash, one Glock, one vehicle

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Friday the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Dessie Road in the Chadbourn area.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, HEAT, SWAT, Narcotics Unit, Investigations Division, Admin staff, Columbus County Health Department, Animal Services, K-9 Unit, and Patrol Division recovered the following:
- 46.6 grams of marijuana
- 48 dosage units of Adderall
- 2 dosage units of buprenorphine
- 181 dosage units of MDMA/ecstasy
- 15.8 grams of cocaine
- 16 dosage units of oxycodone
- 29 grams of methamphetamine
- 50 dosage units of gabapentin
- 1 Glock handgun
- $2,531.88 cash
- 1 vehicle
The following defendants have been charged
- Shakel Hollingsworth- $57,500 bond
- Dalijuawan Willis – $16,000 bond
- Markel Hollingsworth – $5,000 bond
- Keyandra Frazier – $25,000 bond
- Kendale Harley – $126,000
These defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shakel Hollingsworth and Harley are still in custody. Willis, Markel Hollingsworth, and Frazier are out on bond.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue its efforts in other areas of Columbus County and Sheriff Greene would like to thank all the citizens that use its online submit a tip to provide information.