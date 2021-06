NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

Nefertari Tiye Scott is 16-years-old, 5’5″ weighs approximately 250 pounds, has brown eyes, long black hair, and has no distinguishing marks or tattoos.

Scott has been missing since Friday.

Scott was last seen 124 Long Ridge Drive wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.