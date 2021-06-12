‘Vax and Snacks’ event held to provide more people with access to the COVID-19 vaccine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A COVID-19 ‘Vax and Snacks’ event took place Saturday in Wilmington at the NHCO Health and Human Services building.

Although thousands of people around the Cape Fear have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, event organizers say the turnout for the event was steady.

Food trucks were also on hand to feed anyone who dropped by.

Many feel the creative event made some be more at ease about getting their vaccine.

“I think it’s always enjoyable to kind of make something fun for our families as well as friends,” emergency preparedness coordinator Diana Vetter Craft said. “To just come out, have a nice day and be able to get that vaccine. So we can go back to doing what we love in the summer in North Carolina, being at the beach, having cookouts.”

According to state officials, more than 50 percent of North Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.