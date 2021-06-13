Annual Pride Event held at ‘The Husk’ in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, a bar in downtown, The Husk, celebrated Pride Month with an annual event. The bar teamed up with Duck & Dive and Port City Pride to host the event.

From noon to 11pm, attendees were able to enjoy raffles and giveaways, dance to music from a live dj, and watch a drag show featuring local drag queens.

This was the 2nd Annual Pride Event held at The Husk, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“A hug and a handshake were foreign concepts last year. So let alone being in a large group community, like this is something that I think is well deserved and well needed, because the community as a whole needs to come together,” said Ron Blois, “The Husk” employee and event organizer.

A portion of the proceeds from this annual event will benefit Port City Pride.