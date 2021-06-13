Golden retriever siblings celebrate 1st birthday together

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday 8 puppy siblings came together to celebrate their first birthday wearing party hats, soaking up the sun, swimming, and enjoying doggy treats.

Last summer a golden retriever, named Sammy, had 8 puppies. This summer one woman made it her mission to get all the puppies back together.

- Advertisement -

Some of the golden retrievers came from as far as Virginia. Even the puppies dad came to visit from Beaufort to see the puppies for the first time.

For the first few months of their lives each one of the puppies had a colored collar to differentiate them. Their names for that time were the color they were wearing. For their 1st birthday party each pup had their initials and paw print on their colored bandana.

There are five boys and three girls. Now the 1-year-old’s are named: Woody, Oliver, Gus, Toby, Reagan’s, Josie, Stormy, and Winnie.