Golf cart death leads to driving while impaired charge in NC

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with driving while impaired after a woman was killed while riding in a golf cart Friday night.

Jeremy Rollins Martin, 43, was driving in the 12 Oaks community in Holly Springs where he lives.

The woman who died was in critical condition when emergency crews arrived Friday.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not yet released details about her death or her identity.

This incident is still under investigation by Holly Springs Police.