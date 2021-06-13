Man found dead after search at Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A man’s body has been recovered after he disappeared into the water at Lake Waccamaw on Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 34-year-old Francisco Hernandez of St. Pauls, NC was operating a jet ski towing two boys behind him on a float.

The boys jumped from the float and appeared to be struggling in the water. Hernandez took off his life jacket and gave it to the boys.

Due to some rough conditions, Hernandez couldn’t make it back to the jet ski and went underwater.

State park staff from Lake Waccamaw, Singletary Lake State Park, Lumber River State Park, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Emergency Management, Lake Waccamaw Fire, Rescue and Police Departments, Tabor City Fire Department, Bladen County Water Rescue, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission all participated in search and rescue efforts.

They used boats, divers and a helicopter, and found Hernandez’s body Sunday morning.

Sheriff Jody Greene posted a statement on social media regarding the search.