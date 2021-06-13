‘My job will be to continue to educate’: Latta Plantation responds to criticism over promoted Juneteenth event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Historic Latta Plantation responded Saturday to backlash over an internet post promoting its Juneteenth event.
Ian Campbell, the new site manager at the plantation, publicized an event scheduled for June 19 called “Kingdom Coming.”
After outrage from the community and Mecklenburg County leaders, the event was pulled from its calendar and has been canceled.
It was supposed to be a representation of life in the waning days of the antebellum era. The post said the interactive event would introduce people to a character that’s referred to as “massa” — a term slaves used to address oppressors.
