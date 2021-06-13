Suspect wanted for killing Brunswick County man turns himself in

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for killing a Sunset Beach resident in Brunswick County has turned himself in to authorities.

On Wednesday, Bryan Lex Traywick, 53, of Sunset Beach was found dead in the road from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Nigel Underhill, 20, of Freedom Star Road in Longwood was wanted for first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Underhill turned himself in and is being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

There is no word yet on when he will appear in court.