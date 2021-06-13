The Carolina Bengals minor league football team holds its first team tryouts

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) —A new minor league football team in the Cape Fear area, that says it has an NFL attitude, held tryouts in preparation for its upcoming summer season.

The Carolina Bengals minor league football team held tryouts at East Arcadia Town Park in Riegelwood for its football and cheerleading teams on Saturday, gearing up for the summer football season set to start August 7.

Team owners, Jermain and Katrina Brown, said they saw a positive response in participants, having 20 to 25 men try out for the football team, some coming from as far as 2 hours away.

“We do have some guys that are currently playing in the spring season still, and they’re on teams that are in the championship. So, they weren’t here yesterday. So we do have more guys,” said Katrina Brown, Carolina Bengals co-owner.

The Carolina Bengals’ goal is to have more than 50 men on the team’s roster.

Both the football and cheerleading teams are still looking for members, at this time.

“You do have to be able to maintain and be able to be coachable to be on our team, it’s not just a pay the fee and be able to play, you still have to be able to perform,” said Katrina.

Coaches for the football team have been selected, and owner Jermain Brown says they are top picks.

“We have a few already, and most of them are, –have been coaching for at least 10 years. So they’re pretty familiar with the game and what we’re trying to get going,” said Jermain Brown, Carolina Bengals co-owner.

The Carolina Bengals owners both believe they will see a great turn out from fans at games during the summer season.

“Everything’s opening back up, it’s going to be something exciting that out to do, maybe something for your family to do. It’s out in in the open, so you’re not actually closed in, so,” said Jermain.

“It’s not a far as the NFL games, we’re right here local,” said Katrina.

The Carolina Bengals will kick off its season in August under the Saturday night lights at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. The game schedule has not yet been announced by the Coastal Football Alliance.