Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican-led hand recount of ballots cast in Arizona’s most populous county hit a major milestone Monday when counters finished a tally of all the regular ballots cast in November’s general election.

Ken Bennett is the Arizona Senate’s liaison to the recount contractors and says all that remains are a small number of boxes filled with Braille, large-type, overseas military and duplicated ballots.

That means almost all the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County have been recounted.

The GOP-led Senate ordered the audit after backers of President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states.