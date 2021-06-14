‘Deliverance’ star Ned Beatty dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) – Ned Beatty has died. His manager says the Oscar-nominated character actor best known for his work in the movies “Deliverance,” “Network” and “Superman” died yesterday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

He was 83. After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast as Bobby Trippe in “Deliverance,” which came out in 1972.

The scene in which his character is brutalized and forced to “squeal like a pig” became the most memorable in the movie – and sealed Beatty’s reputation as an actor whose face people recognized, even though relatively few knew him by name.