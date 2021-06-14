Election delays in 3 dozen NC cities gets final lawmaker OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper would delay this fall’s scheduled elections for over 30 North Carolina towns and cities to early next year because of delays in census data.

The Senate agreed 33-14 on Monday to the changes made by the House.

- Advertisement -

These municipalities elect council members by district, and there won’t be enough to redraw the boundaries based on population changes.

These elections would be pushed to next March, with some others to follow in April or May.

Some senators rejected the bill because it would also allow Raleigh to move its elections permanently to even-numbered years.