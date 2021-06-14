Gov. Cooper declares Sea Turtle Week, OIBSTPO to hold Turtle Talks

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper declared June 13-19 Sea Turtle Week in North Carolina.

The governor’s proclamation states that of the seven species of sea turtles around the world, six are endangered and five nest on N.C. beaches, including the well-known loggerhead.

In honor of the proclamation, the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is holding a special edition of their weekly Turtle Talks, an educational talk about the challenges of sea turtles, how and why the organization works to protect them.

“We strive for a suitable habitat for sea turtles, people, Ocean Isle Beach, and the surrounding waters,” OIBSTPO Island Coordinator Deb Allen said.

Turtle Talks were put on hold due to the pandemic and resumed on June 7.

The special edition of the talks will include giveaways, a special appearance from Lucy the Loggerhead, photo opportunities, and more. It will be held at the new Ocean Isle Bean Town Hall at 111 Causeway Drive at 6:30 pm.

For more information on Turtle Talks including additional dates and times, visit the OIBSTPO website.