It’s June 14th: Ten things you didn’t know about Flag Day

(WFMY) — On June 14 Americans celebrate Flag Day. We honor and pay tribute to ‘Old Glory,’ with the ‘Pledge of Allegiance, speeches, beautiful renditions of the national anthem, and small and large displays of the flag.

To help celebrate the day, we compiled a list of 10 facts you may not know about Flag Day.

1. Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the American flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress in 1777.

2. The American flag, as we know it today, consists of 13 horizontal red and white stripes, each representing the 13 original colonies of the United States, and a blue rectangle in the canton with 50 white, five-pointed stars representing the 50 states of the Union.