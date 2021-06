RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — NC State is headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2013, overcoming all the odds to win two straight elimination games in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Wolfpack beat the top seeded Razorbacks in a third and decisive game 3-2.

The Pack head to Omaha for the third time in school history. A remarkable turnaround for a team that started 1-8.

