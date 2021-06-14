New Hanover County reacts to 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in US

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The United States is set to mark another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as we approach 600,000 deaths due to the virus.

In New Hanover County numbers have remained relatively low, with 19,712 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 174 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko says we are on a downward trend with 61 new positive cases over the past week.

Fayko says about half of adults in the county have been vaccinated, but younger people have been hesitant.

“The majority of positive cases at this point in time in New Hanover County are coming from that younger population,” Fayko said. “And because you’re young and you’re healthy you think that you don’t need a vaccine but you don’t realize that you may be asymptomatic and carrying the virus home to someone who is not as healthy.”

The department is planning a vaccination event at the Fort Fisher Aquarium later this month appealing to the younger population. Anyone who gets the vaccine will get free admission into the aquarium.

You can read more about that event here.