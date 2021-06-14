Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US ‘farcical’

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply dismissed allegations that his country is carrying out cyberattacks against the United States as baseless.

Putin’s comments in an interview aired on NBC on Monday come two days before he is to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva and underline the tensions between the two countries.

Putin called the allegations “farcical” and asked for proof.

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the hacking of the SolarWinds information technology company.