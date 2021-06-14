Southport Howe Street project entering final stages of road construction

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is still ongoing along Howe Street in Southport, six months after the sewer line replacement project began.

According to town officials, the road work is around three-fourths completed, with an expected end date of late July or early August.

Although that means constructions will still be ongoing during the 4th of July, public services director Tom Stanley says that won’t stop the celebrations.

“It is going to be going on during the holiday,” Stanley said. “There’ll be no festivities around the construction area. Even though there’s construction in Southport, the banners and streamers will be hung up across the streets. So we will still be a patriotic city.”

Stanley says once the project is finished, the town will have replaced over a mile of 100-year-old sewer lines.