Wilmington PD officer involved in early morning crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A traffic crash involving a Wilmington Police officer’s patrol car shut down a section of South College Road for a few hours early Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call was reported around 3:40 a.m. and occurred on South College Road near Wilshire Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured or what led to the accident.

The state highway patrol is investigating the accident. We are also trying to get more details from the Wilmington Police Department.