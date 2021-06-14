Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater announces 4 new big name concerts

(STARNEWS) — Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater dropped four new concert announcements Monday morning, including a September show by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana.
Also announced Monday was an Oct. 14 concert by country singer Brett Eldredge; an Aug. 10 show by popular rock act Train; and a Sept. 25 performance by stand-up comic and host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah. Santana will play Sept. 15.
Last month, Live Nation announced Widespread Panic, 311, Glass Animals, and Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to perform at the venue in downtown Wilmington.