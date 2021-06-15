Bill expanding access to NC gov’t worker info clears Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that would make accessible to the public short explanations of why a North Carolina state or local government employee was transferred, demoted or suspended.

The measure approved Monday is backed by the North Carolina Press Association and opposed by the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

It would require that “general descriptions of the reasons” for worker status changes become a public record.

The proposal was reworked in committee to try to prevent confidential matters and unsubstantiated accusations to become public.

The House now must decide what to do with the legislation.