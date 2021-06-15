Bill retires many NC coal-fired plants, boosts renewables

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A major energy bill has been unveiled by North Carolina House Republicans.

It would direct several low-efficiency coal-fired power plants operated by Duke Energy’s North Carolina subsidiaries to transition to alternate fuels by the end of 2030.

- Advertisement -

A renewable energy procurement program made law in 2017 would also be retooled and expanded.

The legislation would contribute to a 61% reduction in carbon-based emissions in the state by 2030 when compared to 2005.

This compares to the 70% reduction sought by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill was drawn up with input from utilities, customer groups and renewable energy boosters.