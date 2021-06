(STARNEWS) — The artwork of Cape Fear Community College student artist Bella Sollosi took first place in the 2021 North Carolina Community College System Office Student art exhibit on June 4.

Sollosi’s oil-on-canvas painting, “Sunbathing,” which was handpicked by healthcare educators in the greater Fayetteville area to be a part of the 2021 North Carolina Community College System Office Student art exhibit, won first place among over 30 pieces from student artists across North Carolina.

