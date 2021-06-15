Congressmen introduce bill to allow NC volunteer firefighters to get retirement benefits

Volunteer firefighters in North Carolina may someday qualify for state retirement benefits.

On Monday, Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) was joined by Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13), Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08), Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03), Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-09), Congressman Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) in introducing H.R. 3874, legislation that would allow full-time nonprofit firefighters and emergency medical service workers to join a state or local retirement system.

- Advertisement -

Read more here….