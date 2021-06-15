High school principal Marcus Gause gains fame for singing to graduating class

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — A school principal from Brunswick County is getting famous online for singing to a graduating class.

Marcus Gause is the principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point.

He started four years ago, when the graduating class were freshmen.

He says he watched students through the struggles they faced this year, some losing family members to the pandemic; others working hard to get into college despite a language barrier.

That’s why Gause decided to sing to them this year, choosing the Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston hit ‘I will always love you’.

“To be able to overcome those obstacles, I think that after everything they’ve lost as it relates to the pandemic, and to be able to fight through those pieces, I think this song is pertinent for them to know that we love them,” Gause said. “And that’s something we’ve tried to tell them every single day.”

Gause says he hopes students know they have a support system in their school both now and in the future.