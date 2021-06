NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 1,800 Duke Energy customers were without power Tuesday afternoon.

The Duke Energy Outages map reports 1,889 customers in the Monkey Junction and Myrtle Grove areas were without power as of 4:35 p.m.

The Duke Energy Outages map estimated the time of restoration to be 8:30 p.m.

