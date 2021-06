RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Lawmakers are considering legislation in hopes of protecting your money from travel scams.

Since last year, consumers lost nearly $75 million to vacation schemes, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

- Advertisement -

Vacation and travel scams are the second most reported scam to the FTC, with more than 40,000 fraud reports since January of 2020.

Read more here….