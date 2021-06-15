Pet Pals: 5-year-old Doberman / German Shepherd Mix is looking for a forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old Doberman / German Shepherd Mix.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter he is shy but charming. He is looking for a calm, patient companion in a home with no other pets or small kids.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption and you are asked to come at least an hour before they closed.

County residents can adopt for $70