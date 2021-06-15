Some NC airports to receive state funding for upgrades, projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state funds totaling more than $4 million for projects that help improve safety and customer service at seven airports across the state.

The board awarded the money last month and announced them on Monday.

The awards range from $90,000 for the design and bid of an airfield drainage system assessment at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville, to $2.3 million for land acquisition in the runway protection zone at Moore County Airport in Carthage.

The funds awarded will be distributed by the NCDOT Division of Aviation.