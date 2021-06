WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has placed the entire Cape Fear under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7:00 pm today.

The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

- Advertisement -

Several storms have already produced hail across the area.

Tune in to WWAY News beginning at 5:00 for the latest updates on the storms from Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood.