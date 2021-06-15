Wilmington leaders pass 2021-2022 budget with new tax rate, increased stipends

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council passed the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday. It goes into effect on July 1.

The budget prioritizes affordable housing, advances transportation projects, enhances street rehabilitation, and more.

It also includes a new tax property tax rate of $0.3808 per $100 assessed value. This is roughly 12 cents less than FY 2020-2021, however taxpayers will likely pay more out of pocket. New Hanover County reassessed property values for 2021, with appraisals increasing by about 36 percent.

The city estimates the average homeowner will see an increase of about $36 on their city tax bill.

Also included in the budget is an increased stipend for city councilmembers. Council’s compensation will increase by 25 percent for 2021-2022, 25 percent for 2022-2023, and 11 percent for 2023-2024.

You can read more about the budget here.

