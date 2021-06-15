Wilmington plans to celebrate 4th of July with Riverfront Park grand opening and fireworks display

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City is planning to celebrate Independence Day in a major way, with two free events taking place on Sunday, July 4th.

The festivities will kick off at 1:00 pm, with the grand opening of Riverfront Park.

The family friendly event will include local bands The Benny Hill Quartet, The Coastal Collective, Signal Fire, and L Shape Lot, comedians, food, beer from local brewers, kids activities, and more.

Riverfront Park will close at 8:00 pm to allow people time to re-position for fireworks viewing.

This is a free event and tickets are not required.

The fireworks will begin around 9:05 that evening, and will be shot from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear & Northeast Cape Fear Rivers, just north of the USS Battleship North Carolina.

The fireworks display can be seen along the downtown Wilmington riverfront but will not be visible from the new Riverfront Park.

There will be a boating safety zone for 30 minutes after the fireworks around the launch site. No thru boating traffic will be allowed.

For details on both events, including a map, parking and traffic tips, and a detailed schedule of the park celebration, visit www.wilmingtonnc.gov/july4th