Wrightsville Beach firefighters raising money for training center in honor of Jeremy Owens

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Firefighters are raising money to honor a member of the team who died in November.

Team members say Jeremy Owens was a very important part of Wrightsville Beach Water and Fire Rescue, now the Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Firefighters Association is working to memorialize his impact.

They are partnering with UNCW to raise money through GoFundMe for the Jeremy Owens Strength and Conditioning Center. The center would train young lifeguards, continuing Owens’ legacy.

“It’s a facility that’s going to continue to live on forever,” said Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain, Sam Proffitt. “It’s going to continue to have impact here on this community for generations and generations to come.”

The center will train fire fighters, police officers, lifeguards, and other first responders in Wrightsville Beach.

A paddle-out and lifeguard stand dedication is planned for Owens at Public Access 29 in Wrightsville Beach at 8:30 am on Saturday, June 26, followed by a live auction at Jimmy’s at 5:00 pm.