YWCA Lower Cape Fear Kicks Off 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear will offer the 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge for the second year, beginning this Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The virtual 21-Day Challenge was created to help people better understand how racial inequity and social injustice impacts our society, and provides people with space to reflect and the support to engage and take action.

Adopted from its sister location, YWCA Greater Cleveland, the 21-Day challenge was originally developed by Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr. and Debby Irving in 2014, and has been adapted by many organizations across the country.

The challenge provides a framework for meaningful action, sending participants a daily email with tasks like reading an article, watching a short video, listening to a podcast, or reflecting on personal experiences.

While doing so, participants can learn to identify ways to dismantle racism and discrimination through collective action.

To sign up for the challenge, go to: ywca-lowercapefear.org/21-day-challenge