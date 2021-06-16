Area groups to participate in world’s largest swim lesson

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Local organizations are teaming up for the world’s largest swim lesson on Thursday, June 17.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, YWCA Lower Cape Fear, Waves of Wilmington, Brigade Boys & Girls Club and Community Boys & Girls Club are participating in the global swim lesson event to send a message that swimming lessons save lives.

- Advertisement -

Organizers said tens of thousands of kids and adults will participate at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks around the world. Several locations in the Wilmington area are participating.

This event is free to the community and available to children and adults ages 5 and older.

Registration is required. To register, click here.