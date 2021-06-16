D.R. Horton donates $6,000 to NourishNC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large corporation is supporting a local grassroots company in the Cape Fear.

D.R. Horton Homebuilders presented a $6,000 check to NourishNC, a Wilmington-based non-profit focused on tackling childhood hunger, on Wednesday.

The company took a portion of its sales in the month of May to sponsor 50 children who depend on NourishNC’s summer food program that ensures children on free or reduced lunch programs during the school year get three meals a day during summer break.

“You can see just looking around this warehouse exactly what happens to the money. Being a part of it, coming in, seeing the food get bagged up for the families that can come and pick it up to help them support their kids,” D.R. Horton Eastern NC City Manager Libby Shelton said. “It’s an immediate effect and it’s such a great organization to work with.”

“We thrive on this community. This community makes Nourish NC happen. There’s only three and a half staff members so we rely on volunteers and donations,” NourishNC Executive Director Steve McCrossan said. “The great thing is the money is going to stay right here in this community and help build happier and healthier kids right here in Wilmington.”

McCrossan says about 1,350 children rely on the program. If you would like to sponsor a child or make a donation, visit their website for more information.