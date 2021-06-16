Financial help may be available for CFPUA customers unable to pay water bills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re struggling to pay your household bills, you’re not alone. About one-third of Americans have lost income since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) says financial strains brought on the pandemic have also impacted a number of its customers whose water bills are overdue.

There are a few places you may want to consult for financial assistance.

New Hanover County is taking applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the HOPE (Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions) Program, which include assistance for CFPUA bills.

CFPUA, however, is not administering these programs and questions should be directed to the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at 910-798-3560.

Under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, an eligible household is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median (80 percent of area median household income would be $43,912.80, based on 2019 U.S. Census data)

CFPUA is encouraging its customers to apply as quickly as possible because these funds are limited and are likely to be depleted soon.

If you don’t qualify for assistance from New Hanover County, there are other funds that have been allocated as part of federal COVID-19 relief packages that are expected to be rolled out soon. Continue checking the CFPUA website for updates.

Customers also may qualify for assistance from CFPUA Assist, a program administered by New Hanover County DHHS. Click here for more details.