BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lockwood Folly Inlet is reaching the danger zone with alarmingly shallow waters.

The depth is still decreasing and the danger is increasing.

According to Oak Island Water Rescue a boat capsized in the inlet last weekend. No injuries were reported.

Oak Island Water Rescue is advising boaters against using the inlet; especially during low tide.

Some areas of the inlet are only two feet deep.