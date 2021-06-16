Gov. Cooper pardons wrongly-convicted Charles Ray Finch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon of innocence to Charles Ray Finch on Wednesday, his office announced.

After 43 years in prison, the former death row inmate was freed in 2019 after a wrongful murder conviction.

“I have carefully reviewed Charles Ray Finch’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence. Mr. Finch and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged,” Cooper said.

Finch was seeking a pardon of innocence from Cooper.

The issue of clemency or a pardon of innocence is paramount. Without it, they can’t be reimbursed for the time they were in prison.

