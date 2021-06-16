Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.

Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award.

- Advertisement -

The award was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

Ball was the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft.

He led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third among first-year players with averages of 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.